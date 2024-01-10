Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner share kiss at 2024 Golden Globes

ANI

Love is in the air! Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner made heads turn with their PDA at 2024 Golden Globes. Several images and videos surfaced online in which the two can be seen kissing each other.

Timothee and Kylie have reportedly been dating for months now. In September 2023, the two were spotted at the Beyoncé concert. They were also spotted together at Saturday Night Live afterparty following Chalamet’s hosting stint in November.