Tina Datta talks about her look in Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum

The close-to-life story Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum sees Kitu Gidwani playing Damayanti Barot, Tina Datta essaying the role of Surilii Ahluwalia, and Jay Bhanushali portraying the character of Shivendra Barot. Surilii runs The Gramophone Cafe, which is her most prized possession.

About her role, Tina Datta said, “I believe in wearing comfortable clothes. You will often see me wearing oversized t-shirts paired with baggy pants. Luckily, the makers of the show visualised Surilii in the same way. I remember going to a meeting wearing similar attire and the team felt as if Surilii walked into the room. So, I am glad to have had the opportunity to play such a relatable character.”