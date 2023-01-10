Tina Datta's mother fails to recognise her, hugs Sreejita instead of her daughter

Mumbai, January 10
In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', housemate Tina Datta's mother will be seen entering the show as the family week is going on.
Tina's mother entered the house and mistakenly hugged Sreejita instead of Tina from behind thinking it was her daughter.
Sreejita gets emotional and tears roll down her cheek. However, Tina's mother realises its Sreejita and looks out for Tina. She looks for her and finds Tina in the garden area.
Later, Bigg Boss releases Sreejita in the end. She goes to the garden area to meet Tina's mom.
Later, Sreejita is heard telling Archana that Tina's mother gave her a cold hug.
IANS
