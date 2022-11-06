Tina Datta’s pet Rani passes away

Tina Datta was recently informed by Bigg Boss on the show about her pet dog Rani’s deteriorating health. It is now learnt that Rani has unfortunately passed away, and Tina is heartbroken.

The actress was seen sharing this news in the house. She broke down as she was extremely upset on not being able to attend the last rites.

Tina adopted Rani, who was a crossbreed puppy, in 2010. Living alone in the city of Mumbai made Rani and her other pet Bruno, a Golden Retriever, her family.

Rani was suffering from cancer.