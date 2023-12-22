Tipu Sultan’s creation that forever changed the course of warfare

Maniesh Paul continues to decipher ancient Indian legends and tales that impacted the functioning of various subjects in Discovery’s History Hunter.

The forthcoming episode puts the spotlight on the Mysore Sultanate and its ruler Tipu Sultan. Popularly known as the Tiger of Mysore, Tipu was feared by the British army as he inflicted heavy damages upon them during the Anglo-Mysore wars between 1767 to 1799. The secret to Tipu’s triumph was that he created rockets for warfare.

The world got to know of Tipu’s innovation only in 2002 upon digging a well in Nagara where cylindrical metal objects were found. Extensive research was carried out that led to evidence showcasing the first instance of metal cased rockets. There is a lot of intrigue surrounding these rockets. While some experts question if it was made by the French army, others say that they were created at an underground facility in Srirangapatna Fort in Mysore.

Theories also suggest that the process of creating these rockets was known to Tipu’s grandfather Nayak, who was the Nawab of Arkot. The upcoming episode not only explains how these rockets were made but also showcases their use.

It will be telecast on December 25, 9 pm.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp .