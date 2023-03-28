Tisca Chopra joins cast of Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor starrer 'Murder Mubarak'

ANI

Mumbai, March 28

Actor Tisca Chopra is the new addition to the star cast of producer Dinesh Vijan's upcoming film 'Murder Mubarak'.

Taking to Instagram, on Tuesday, Tisca shared announced the news with a picture which she captioned, "And it starts .. a new story, a new life to live and many new friends ..Wish us luck lobsters."

In the picture, the 'Taare Zameen Par' actor could be seen holding the clapboard of the film.

Helmed by Homi Adajania, the film stars Sara Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles.

Soon after Tisca shared the picture, fans swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages for the actor.

"Best of luck Tisca jee," a user wrote.

Another user wrote, "Good luck Tisca. Looking forward" "Very nice. All the best," a fan wrote.

Tisca's post indicates that the film also stars Kunal Kemmu, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles.

The official release date of 'Murder Mubarak' is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Tisca was recently seen in the thriller series 'Dahan', which premiered on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar and gathered a positive response from the audience.

Sara, on the other hand, will be also seen in director Laxman Utekar's next untitled romantic drama film alongside actor Vicky Kaushal. She also has 'Gaslight' with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, and Karan Johar's next 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' in which she will play a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.

Talking about Karisma Kapoor's work front she will be seen in the upcoming drama series 'Brown', directed by Abhinay Deo. Backed by Zee Studios, the noir show is based on the book the City of Death by Abheek Barua. Brown revolves around Rita Brown, an alcoholic cop, who forms an unlikely alliance with a widower with survivor's guilt to solve the murder of a young girl.

