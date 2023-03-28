 Tisca Chopra joins cast of Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor starrer 'Murder Mubarak' : The Tribune India

Tisca Chopra joins cast of Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor starrer 'Murder Mubarak'

Helmed by Homi Adajania, the film stars Sara Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles

Tisca Chopra joins cast of Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor starrer 'Murder Mubarak'

Karisma Kapoor, Tisca Chopra and Sara Ali Khan to work together in 'Murder Mubarak'. ANI



ANI

Mumbai, March 28

Actor Tisca Chopra is the new addition to the star cast of producer Dinesh Vijan's upcoming film 'Murder Mubarak'.

Taking to Instagram, on Tuesday, Tisca shared announced the news with a picture which she captioned, "And it starts .. a new story, a new life to live and many new friends ..Wish us luck lobsters." 

In the picture, the 'Taare Zameen Par' actor could be seen holding the clapboard of the film.

Take a look:

Helmed by Homi Adajania, the film stars Sara Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles.

Soon after Tisca shared the picture, fans swamped the comment section with red heart emoticons and congratulatory messages for the actor.

"Best of luck Tisca jee," a user wrote.

Another user wrote, "Good luck Tisca. Looking forward" "Very nice. All the best," a fan wrote.

Tisca's post indicates that the film also stars Kunal Kemmu, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles.

The official release date of 'Murder Mubarak' is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Tisca was recently seen in the thriller series 'Dahan', which premiered on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar and gathered a positive response from the audience.

Sara, on the other hand, will be also seen in director Laxman Utekar's next untitled romantic drama film alongside actor Vicky Kaushal. She also has 'Gaslight' with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh, and Karan Johar's next 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' in which she will play a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.

Talking about Karisma Kapoor's work front she will be seen in the upcoming drama series 'Brown', directed by Abhinay Deo. Backed by Zee Studios, the noir show is based on the book the City of Death by Abheek Barua. Brown revolves around Rita Brown, an alcoholic cop, who forms an unlikely alliance with a widower with survivor's guilt to solve the murder of a young girl.

#karisma kapoor #Murder mubarak #sara ali khan #Tisca Chopra

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Amritpal Singh seen without turban on Delhi street in fresh CCTV footage

2
Punjab

Police close to arresting Amritpal, Punjab Advocate-General tells high court

3
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s photo blackened at mohalla clinic in Khatkar Kalan

4
Punjab

Couple from Punjab's Goraya shot dead in Philippines

5
Amritsar

Air India starts direct flight from Amritsar to UK’s Gatwick

6
Punjab

Fugitive's guard 'Fauji' arrested

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Evicted in morning, street vendors return in evening

8
Punjab

Many loose ends, Amritpal’s escape has police in a spot

9
Nation

Atiq Ahmad, 2 others get life sentence in Umesh Pal kidnapping case

10
World

Female shooter kills 3 children, 3 adults in Nashville school attack

Don't Miss

View All
Amritpal Singh’s selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt
Trending

Amritpal Singh's selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt

Fly from Hisar to eight destinations by Sept
Haryana

Fly from Hisar to eight destinations by September

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor
Amritsar

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor

STUDY VISA FRAUD
Punjab

How study visa fraud shattered their Canadian dream

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study
Science Technology

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame
Nation

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame

G20 ends in city, encroachments return
Amritsar

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district
Haryana

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

Top News

Licences of 18 pharma firms cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs

Licences of 18 pharma firms cancelled for manufacturing spurious drugs, 26 issued show-cause notices

As part of the special drive, the regulators have identified...

BJP only pan-India party today amidst family-run political outfits: PM Modi

BJP only pan-India party today amidst family-run political outfits: PM Modi

Says it worked on the ground with people braving all odds, i...

Amritpal Singh seen without turban on Delhi street in fresh CCTV footage

Amritpal Singh seen without turban on Delhi street in fresh CCTV footage

Behind him, Papalpreet Singh, who is said to be his mentor, ...

Bhagwant Mann hits out at Akal Takht Jathedar for ‘provoking’ people through ultimatum to AAP govt

Bhagwant Mann hits out at Akal Takht Jathedar for ‘provoking’ people through ultimatum to AAP govt

Punjab CM accuses Jathedar of favouring the Badals; Giani Ha...

Atiq Ahmed held guilty in 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case, his brother acquitted

Atiq Ahmad, 2 others get life sentence in Umesh Pal kidnapping case

7 others, including Ahmed's brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down drone near international border in Amritsar sector, seizes contraband

In 4 different incidents, BSF shoots down drone, arrests 2 men and seizes weapons and drugs near international border in Punjab

Harassed for dowry, 2 women end lives in Amritsar

20 booked on charge of murder bid

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, approves over Rs 733-crore budget for new financial year

Roof of house collapses near Bhaiyan Da Shivala in Amritsar

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

New norms for dog sterilisation in Chandigarh

New norms for dog sterilisation in Chandigarh

IPL: Punjab Kings head coach Bayliss focussing on death overs batting, wickets in middle overs

Chandigarh may cut reserve price of liquor vends by 6-10%

Chandigarh: Evicted in morning, street vendors return in evening

Chandigarh Heritage panel to take up issues raised by Mayor

Delhi HC overturns trial court order, frames charges against Shrajeel Imam, 8 others

2019 Jamia violence case: Delhi HC overturns trial court order, frames charges against Shrajeel Imam, 8 others

Amritpal Singh seen without turban on Delhi street in fresh CCTV footage

DU women’s college students claim men scaled walls, harassed them during fest

19 fire tenders rushed as fire breaks out in Delhi's Badarpur

Suhas Borker elected IIC trustee

3 students arrested for blackening CM Bhagwant Mann’s pic at Khatkar Kalan Mohalla Clinic

3 students arrested for blackening CM Bhagwant Mann’s picture at Khatkar Kalan Mohalla Clinic

Couple from Punjab's Goraya shot dead in Philippines

Fight for space in AAP with new leaders' entry

Patwari arrested for accepting bribe

Martyr's photos removed, protesters deface Mohalla Clinic

2 MC staff, woman held for attempt to murder

2 MC staff, woman held for attempt to murder

16-year-old raped, 2 booked

NRI woman’s bag snatched

Spl girdawari begins to assess loss to wheat crop due to rain

Civil Hospital contractual staff up in arms

Patiala MC breaches low target of street vending charges

Patiala MC breaches low target of street vending charges

Minister visits villages to assess crop damage

Farmers reject relief for damage caused to crop

PCS Exam: Former deputy speaker slams Punjab govt over delay

PUTA threatens strike over pending salaries