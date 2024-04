Tisca Chopra’s stay-fit mantra: Eating well in small portions, exercising like a devil

IANS

Mumbai, April 10

Actress Tisca Chopra shared her key to staying fit, which includes eating on time and in small portions, along with working out like a devil.

Tisca took to Instagram and shared a video montage.

In the clip, which was tagged ‘actors don’t eat the say’, the actress is seen gorging on croissants, avocado toasts, pastries, and eggs.

For the caption, Tisca wrote, ‘Forever been a fan of eating on time, eating well but in small portions and exercising like a devil…’

The 50-year-old actress made her acting debut with ‘15th August’ in 1993. She gained the spotlight with the Aamir Khan-starrer 2007 film ‘Taare Zameen Par’, which was India’s official entry to the Academy Awards.

The actress was then seen in films including ‘Firaaq’, ‘Qissa’, ‘Rahasya’, ‘Ghayal Once Again’, ‘Ankur Arora Murder Case’, ‘Good Newwz’, ‘Jugjugg Jeeyo’ and ‘Murder Mubarak’. She was also seen in the short film ‘Chutney’, which was lauded by critics and audience alike.

On the web, the actress was seen in shows such as ‘Hostages’, ‘Beecham House’ and ‘Dahan’, among many others.

