TJ Bhanu loved playing Chandralekha

Netflix’s latest series Guns & Gulaabs invites viewers into the world of Gulaabganj where we meet the simple yet resolute Chandralekha, brought to life by the talented TJ Bhanu.

In this nostalgic 90s gangster comedy, where power meets passion, TJ Bhanu stars opposite the dashing Rajkummar Rao.

Speaking of her role TJ explains, “Chandralekha is both guns and gulaabs. She is fierce as a gun when it comes to her career and ambition and is a gulaab when it comes to Tipu. The 90s kid in me loved playing her in the show. I recall having a scooter, similar to Chandralekha’s, which I once took for a ride without my parents’ knowledge. It was a spontaneous and somewhat rebellious choice, I must admit. Just like my character, I used to roam around in clothes she wears, with hair as beautiful as hers – well, maybe a tad more unruly. Life does come full circle.”

