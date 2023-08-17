TJ Bhanu loved playing Chandralekha

Netflix’s latest series Guns & Gulaabs invites viewers into the world of Gulaabganj where we meet the simple yet resolute Chandralekha, brought to life by the talented TJ Bhanu.
In this nostalgic 90s gangster comedy, where power meets passion, TJ Bhanu stars opposite the dashing Rajkummar Rao.
Speaking of her role TJ explains, “Chandralekha is both guns and gulaabs. She is fierce as a gun when it comes to her career and ambition and is a gulaab when it comes to Tipu. The 90s kid in me loved playing her in the show. I recall having a scooter, similar to Chandralekha’s, which I once took for a ride without my parents’ knowledge. It was a spontaneous and somewhat rebellious choice, I must admit. Just like my character, I used to roam around in clothes she wears, with hair as beautiful as hers – well, maybe a tad more unruly. Life does come full circle.”
Join the rollercoaster ride of Guns & Gulaabs, the show that’s as unpredictable as Chandralekha’s heart! Streaming from August 18 only on Netflix!
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
69 more villages in Gurdaspur hit by flood in a day; officials fear worse as more rain is expected in Himachal Pradesh
Many areas in Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Rupnagar districts inun...
Himachal Pradesh University professor's body retrieved; death toll in Shimla temple disaster reaches 14
The body is retrieved 2km away from the disaster spot
High Court issues notice to Punjab on plea seeking quashing of move to dissolve gram panchayats
The petition says the notification dated August 10 is ‘total...
Nuh violence: FIR registered against those making provocative speeches at Palwal mahapanchayat
FIR registered under Sections 153-A and 505 of the IPC