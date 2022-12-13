'TJMM': Luv Films asks fans to guess title of Ranbir Kapoor- Shraddha Kapoor film, here's teaser

Mumbai, December 13

The much awaited film of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor directed by Luv Ranjan now has a title, well a partial title 'TJMM'. The makers have not revealed the meaning behind the abbreviation.

Here's the teaser post:

The title has piqued the interest of the audience, but the excitement around the movie has been immense since it went on floors.

Luv Ranjan, who is known for directing hits like 'Pyaar ka Punchnama' and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', has produced this one too along with Ankur Garg.

The film has earlier faced production delays due to the pandemic and an unfortunate incident on the sets which led to huge losses for the producers. As the sets were being recreated, Ranbir utilised his time to shoot for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Animal'.

The film, presented by T- Series' Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on the occasion of Holi, March 8, 2023.

