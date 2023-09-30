Toby Keith on battle with stomach cancer: I lean on my faith

PTI

Los Angeles, September 30

Country music icon Toby Keith says his "faith" has been the source of strength in his battle with stomach cancer.

According to entertainment website Deadline, Keith attended the People's Choice Country Awards in Nashville on Thursday and said he is “doing all right”.

Here's a video he shared on Instagram today:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People's Choice Awards (@peopleschoice)

“I lean on my faith and I just pray and lean into it. It was my rock," the 62-year-old musician said.

Keith opened up about his illness in June and has already spent six months undergoing chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery.

The "Red Solo Cup" singer was given the Country Icon honour at the People's Choice Country Awards.

#Cancer