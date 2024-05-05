Together they gossip

ANI

Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who is currently basking in the success of her new web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, had a pleasant reunion with rumoured beau Zaheer Iqbal and her close friend Huma Qureshi.

Fans got a peek into their friendship, creating a memorable and enjoyable moment. Zaheer Iqbal, on Friday, shared his picture on his Instagram Stories with Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi. He wrote, “Long overdue GOSS session,” Zaheer hinted at an exciting catch-up session.

Huma also reposted the picture with a caption, ‘My heeras’, offering fans a glimpse into their enjoyable bonding time. The recently released series, Heeramandi, also marked the OTT debut of much-loved director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.