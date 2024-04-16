Tom Cruise gifted 'War of the Worlds' co-star Dakota Fanning her first cellphone on 11th birthday

Actress Dakota Fanning says she got her first mobile phone as a gift from her War of the Worlds co-star Tom Cruise when she turned 11.
In a recent interview, Fanning and Andrew Scott, her co-star on Netflix’s series Ripley, played a quiz and one of the questions was “Who gave Dakota her first cellphone?” In his response, Scott said, “Okay, well it’s going to be some Hollywood icon … Tom Cruise.” Fanning confirmed Cruise gifted her a Motorola Razr for her 11th birthday while they were filming 2005’s War of the Worlds.
“Oh, my God, I was so excited. I didn’t have anybody to call or text at that time. You know, I was 11. But I loved having it. I loved it. I felt so cool,” she recalled. Fanning added the Mission: Impossible star has sent her a gift every year since 2005.
“Tom sends me a birthday gift every year, and has since that birthday,” she said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
United Nations worried Israel could strike Iran nuclear facilities
Iran says its nuclear programme is entirely peaceful, but We...
Willing to tender public apology, Ramdev and Balkrishna tell Supreme Court
The apex court asked Ramdev and Balkrishna, both of whom wer...
AAP announces 4 more candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, fields Muktsar’s MLA Kaka Brar from Ferozepur
Former MLA Pawan Kumar Tinu from Jalandhar
4 die after boat overturns in Jhelum river near Srinagar
Rescue ops under way
Only 3% ED cases against politicians, honest have nothing to fear: PM Modi
Slams Opposition parties, says laws governing probe agencies...