Tom Cruise gifted 'War of the Worlds' co-star Dakota Fanning her first cellphone on 11th birthday

PTI

Actress Dakota Fanning says she got her first mobile phone as a gift from her War of the Worlds co-star Tom Cruise when she turned 11.

In a recent interview, Fanning and Andrew Scott, her co-star on Netflix’s series Ripley, played a quiz and one of the questions was “Who gave Dakota her first cellphone?” In his response, Scott said, “Okay, well it’s going to be some Hollywood icon … Tom Cruise.” Fanning confirmed Cruise gifted her a Motorola Razr for her 11th birthday while they were filming 2005’s War of the Worlds.

“Oh, my God, I was so excited. I didn’t have anybody to call or text at that time. You know, I was 11. But I loved having it. I loved it. I felt so cool,” she recalled. Fanning added the Mission: Impossible star has sent her a gift every year since 2005.

“Tom sends me a birthday gift every year, and has since that birthday,” she said.