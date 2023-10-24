Tom Cruise' 'Mission: Impossible 8' release date delayed to 2025

ANI
Los Angeles, October 24
Tom Cruise's next 'Mission: Impossible' won't be hitting the theatres as per the originally planned release date.
The makers will now release the film on May 23, 2025, instead of June 28, 2024, The Hollywood Reporter reported. Also, the film will most probably not be released under its previously-announced title of Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part Two, and a new title is set to be announced at a later date.
The delay is a result of the production shutdown caused by the ongoing strikes in Hollywood. The previous instalment, 'Dead Reckoning Part 1' was released in July 2023 and garnered great reviews.
The movie stars Cruise as IMF agent Ethan Hunt, with Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and Vanessa Kirby among those expected to return. The Mission franchise dates back to 1996's original film, based on the 1960s TV show. It is known for filming in locales across the globe and for at least one signature Cruise stunt that often becomes the centerpiece of its marketing campaign.
Christopher McQuarrie directed the seventh "Mission," which landed in theatres just before the global phenomenon of Barbenheimer. Despite positive reviews and goodwill from Cruise's last blockbuster sensation "Top Gun: Maverick," the tentpole fell short of box office expectations with USD 567 million globally, as per Variety.
Mission: Impossible 8 is expected to continue the narrative of 2023's Mission: Impossible. The eighth Mission is being shot with Imax cameras and will be carried in Imax theatres for a full three weeks. This comes after M:I 7 lost its Imax screens quickly because of Oppenheimer.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...
Tata Group to manufacture iPhones in India as Wistron approves $125 million sale
The plant of Wistron is located near Bengaluru
ED raids Chandigarh-based pharma company, promoters in money-laundering case
Conducts searches on 17 premises in Delhi, Mumbai, Chandigar...
South Africa all but pip Pakistan out of World Cup with narrow win
This is S Africa’s first WC win against Pakistan since the 1...