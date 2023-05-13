Tom Cruise rode a motorcycle off a cliff for Mission: Impossible 7

Actress Vanessa Kirby, who reprises her role as the White Widow in Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, says she was on sets when actor Tom Cruise parachuted from a motorcycle after riding it off a cliff in Iceland for the eighth installment of M:I. “He did it many times in one day,” recalls Kirby.
“He did it consecutively ... and repeatedly so he could capture all the different angles and sides of it.” If Cruise was nervous, he sure didn’t show it.
“He was just so calm,”
Kirby says.
“He had no fear. He just found it exhilarating. That kind of belief in cinema and what one could achieve and his passion for it is so inspiring. He kind of believes he can do the impossible and then he does...I love being a part of the franchise. I’m really excited to come back.”Dead Reckoning Part One will be in theatres July 14. Kirby is signed up for at least one more instalment.
“I would hope they would have me,” she said when asked if she wanted to do even more.
