Tom Cruise strikes strategic movie partnership with Warner Bros

PTI

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise and studio Warner Bros Discovery have announced a new partnership that will see them develop and produce theatrical films. Cruise, known for delivering blockbusters like Mission: Impossible franchise, Top Gun series and many more, will also star in the feature film projects. As part of the deal, Cruise and his production company will have offices on the Warner Bros Discovery lot in Burbank, California.

The pact with Warner Bros will mark a sort of homecoming for Cruise, who started his acting journey with the studio’s Risky Business and then worked on films such as Edge of Tomorrow, Rock of Ages, The Last Samurai, Eyes Wide Shut, Interview with the Vampire and Magnolia.

Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, co-chairs and CEOs of Warner Bros Motion Picture Group, hailed Cruise as an ‘absolute legend’of the film industry. “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Tom back to Warner Bros and look forward to bringing more of his genius to life on screen in the years ahead,” they said. On his part, Cruise said he was looking forward to making ‘great movies’ with Warner Bros Discovery. “I have great respect and admiration for David, Pam, Mike, and the entire team at Warner Bros. Discovery and their commitment to movies, fans, and the theatrical experience. I look forward to making great movies together,” the 61-year-old actor said.

Cruise’s upcoming projects include the eighth installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise as well as an upcoming action movie with filmmaker Doug Liman, who also directed the film Edge of Tomorrow.