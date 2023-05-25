Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson get into a tense exchange with a man at Cannes

IANS

Hollywood star Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were involved in a tense exchange with a man at the Cannes Film Festival. The actor and his wife seemingly scolded an employee as they attended the premiere of his new movie Asteroid City.

On Tuesday, May 23, the pair walked the red carpet together to support the special screening of Wes Anderson’s film. In photos which have circulated online, the Oscar winner was seen furiously pointing his finger at the young man and making a stern face while his wife was also holding her hand up in front of her as she spoke to the man. It’s not clear what they were discussing, but the man was also seen gesturing at Hanks as he posed with his Asteroid City co-stars on the red carpet.

However, Hanks and Wilson continued to trek down the red carpet.