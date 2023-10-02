Tom Hanks warns fans of AI version of him on dental plan ad

IANS

Los Angeles, October 2

Hollywood star Tom Hanks has warned fans of an AI version of him in an advertisement.

After speaking up on artificial intelligence being widely used in the creative industries, the actor portraying Otto Anderson in 'A Man Called Otto' wanted his devotees to be aware of a dental plan promotional video featuring a computer-generated image of him, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The 67-year-old, two-time Oscar winner, made use of his Instagram page to declare that he has "nothing to do" with the advertisement. Over a screenshot of the promotional footage, he penned, "BEWARE!! There's a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me."

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Hanks (@tomhanks)

He went on to stress, "I have nothing to do with it."

Tom's post came after he opened up about the use of Artificial Intelligence in the creative industries. When making an appearance in a May episode of 'Adam Buxton Podcast', he stated, "I can tell you that there is discussions going on in all of the guilds, all of the agencies, and all of the legal firms in order to come up with the legal ramifications of my face and my voice and everybody else's being our intellectual property.

The 'Forrest Gump' actor further pointed out, "What is a bona fide possibility right now is, if I wanted to, I could get together and pitch a series of seven movies that would star me in them in which I would be 32 years old from now until kingdom come. Anybody can now recreate themselves at any age they are by way of AI or deep fake technology."

"I could be hit by a bus tomorrow and that's it, but performances can go on and on and on and on," he continued.

"Outside the understanding of AI and deep fake, there'll be nothing to tell you that it's not me and me alone. And it's going to have some degree of lifelike quality. That's certainly an artistic challenge but it's also a legal one."

Tom additionally asked, "Without a doubt people will be able to tell (that it's AI), but the question is will they care? There are some people that won't care, that won't make that delineation."

#Artificial Intelligence AI