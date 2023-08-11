Tom Harper talks about his new film, Heart of Stone

Heart of Stone, an action-adventure featuring the trio of Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Alia Bhatt, is set to release on Netflix today.

Speaking about Heart of Stone, Tom Harper says, “When I first came on board, two things really struck me about the project: firstly, it was an original movie in a genre where there are a lot of franchises that have been around for many years, and secondly, it had a female lead. I thought that was really exciting. Gal said to me, right from the very beginning, that she wanted this character to be a powerful woman in her own right, rather than a copy of the male action hero stereotype.”

Speaking about Alia Bhatt, Tom Harper says, “We were so excited that Alia was going to join us. She’s huge in the Indian film industry, but this is her first Hollywood production and full English-language film. She’s a formidable talent, has great intelligence, and expert attention to detail, as well as that amazing film star charisma.”

