Tom Holland attends Barcelona premiere of ‘Uncharted’

Tom Holland is gearing up for the release of his new movie. The 25-year-old star stepped out for the premiere of Uncharted in Barcelona, Spain. He wore a colorful sweater, blue trousers and brown leather oxfords for the event. Based on the video game franchise, Tom plays treasure hunter Nathan Drake, who journeys across the world to uncover various historical mysteries. He stars in the film opposite Mark Wahlberg, who plays fellow treasure hunter. Tom Holland has quickly emerged as one of Hollywood’s most-talked-about actor. He gained worldwide recognition for his portrayal of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in six recent installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far From Home and the latest Spider-Man: No Way Home. — TMS