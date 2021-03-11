‘Top Gun: Maverick’ has surpassed the overall collection of Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War’ at the domestic box-office

The action drama film Top Gun: Maverick, piloted by Tom Cruise, seems to be cruising at a speed nobody can match up to. The film has flown past Avengers: Infinity War, as it has overtaken its collection of $678 million while collecting $679 million in North America.

With this, the sequel to the 1986 film has become the sixth-highest grossing movie in US domestic box-office history.

It's an especially impressive benchmark because 2018's every-hero-but-the-kitchen-sink adventure Avengers: Infinity War had a little help in building up anticipation. It served as part one (2019's Endgame was part two) of Marvel's epic culmination of more than 20 movies — most of which were box office juggernauts in their own right — over 10 years.

Moviegoers hadn't felt the need for speed in more than 30 years; the sequel was far from a guaranteed hit. But, Tom Cruise has proven why he is one of the biggest movie stars on the planet. Top Gun 2 is likely to continue selling tickets because the film does not have a ton of competition on the horizon.

Internationally, Top Gun: Maverick has generated more than $700 million and that's without playing in China or Russia, two major overseas markets. Outside of North America, top-earning territories include the United Kingdom ($95 million), Japan ($82 million), Korea ($62 million), Australia ($60 million) and France ($52.8 million). Globally, it's the 13th-highest grossing movie ever with $1.379 billion to date. —IANS