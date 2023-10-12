 Tora’s Husband earns Rima Das the Best Director nomination at Asia Pacific Screen Awards : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Tora’s Husband earns Rima Das the Best Director nomination at Asia Pacific Screen Awards

Tora’s Husband earns Rima Das the Best Director nomination at Asia Pacific Screen Awards

Tora’s Husband earns Rima Das the Best Director nomination at Asia Pacific Screen Awards


Nonika Singh

Success rests easily on her shoulders and confidence oozes from every single pore. Celebrated Assamese filmmaker Rima Das whom the rest of India knows best for her much acclaimed Village Rockstars isn’t just another filmmaker.

Like her cinema, she is a breath of fresh air. Patience is not merely a virtue with her, it’s her mojo. While the world is caught in the rat race, eager to take the spotlight, she takes her time, pauses and ponders. Guess what! Not only does it take her years to complete a film, often she goes back to the same scene she may have shot a year ago and reshoots it all over again. Gelling it all together is not easy but then the path she has chosen for herself is less trodden and challenging. Take her latest film Tora’s Husband. She quips, “The amount of time and stress I underwent to make it was so gruelling that my mother says, ‘Rima you could have made four films in the same period’.”

Develop taste

Just talking about how challenging it is to make independent films won’t solve anything. We need to create the right environment where we can develop a taste among cine-goers for all kinds of films right during childhood.

— Rima Das, Director

Of course, the period in which the movie is set and during which it was made, the pandemic, has been one of the most testing times for the mankind. Add to it the fact that the main protagonist happens to be her brother Abhijit Das made her task doubly onerous. The biggest advantage of working with non-actors is, “Time which they have plenty of.”

On a serious note, “They are natural and can be moulded like clay. But the flip side is while professional actors cry and laugh easily non-actors take their own sweet time to emote.”

Having a brother on board as the lead actor meant answering his zillion, ‘whys.’ Nevertheless, she is all praise for the actor in her brother, rather credits him for opening the man’s world for her. She says, “Today when viewers ask me how you were able to tap into male sentiments so beautifully, I realise where most if it is coming from.”

Tora’s Husband, however, is not one thing. She says, “It is about relationship, friendship and love. At the same time as the lead protagonist in the film reminds — ‘we may think the world is one, we all live in our own worlds’.”

As the film is getting rave reviews, has even won her Best Director nomination at Asia Pacific Screen Awards, we wonder if it bothers her when critical appreciation does not translate into more theatrical shows. She nods, only she does not blame audiences for this mismatch. “Our system is such that our viewers don’t have enough opportunities to watch different kinds of cinema.”

A regular at Toronto International Film Festival where Tora’s Husband too premiered, she thinks the line between festival cinema and mainstream is blurring. Incidentally, though she instinctively knew that her Village Rockstars will make the festival circuit, it missed the bus at Oscars in 2019 where it was India’s official entry. She reasons, “Unlike big studio films like Parasite and Roma often we don’t have enough time to market our films and ensure that voting member have seen them.” For cinephiles who have seen and loved Village Rockstars, good news is that she is prepping for its sequel. Mind you, this is no spiritual sequel but will take off from exactly where she left it the last time. Whether the little girl Bhanita Das in the prequel, now a teenager, will turn into a pop star, all Rima reveals is “the film is more about life, about her mother and how often parents really don’t know what do with their children’s talent.”

Freeflowing

Not being trained in filmmaking has been liberating and boon for Rima. “There is no pressure. I can treat every frame like a painting and don’t have to worry about technicalities.” Producer, director, writer, editor and cinematographer for this one-woman-army, making cinema has been the biggest learning ground, “It’s like I have my own film school.”

No easy approach please!

An Assamese, she is certainly not happy with the representation of North-Eastern characters in mainstream cinema. To filmmakers she advises not to look at everything through the prism of commerce and says, “Don’t follow the easy approach, do some research, pay heed to the sensibility and culture of the land, not just of North-East but whichever regional flavour you intend to introduce.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Shahid Latif, mastermind of 2016 Pathankot attack, shot dead in Pakistan

2
World

Israel-Hamas war: How a secretive Hamas commander masterminded the attack on Israel

3
Punjab

Drug smuggler arrested in Punjab; Rs 4.94 crore, 38 fake vehicle number plates, 1 revolver seized from him

4
Trending

Ex-adult film star Mia Khalifa loses her job with Canadian broadcaster over her ‘disgusting’ post on Israel war

5
India

Indian TV actor claims sister, brother-in-law killed in cold blood in front of their kids in Israel attack

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann targets Sukhbir Badal, Sunil Jakhar, Partap Bajwa on SYL issue

7
World

Smell of death hangs thick in Israeli village near Gaza border where bodies of babies, men and women lie scattered in ruin

8
India

Canadian Foreign Minister Joly, Jaishankar held 'secret meeting' in Washington last month: Report

9
World

Israeli strikes demolish entire Gaza neighbourhoods as only power plant in territory runs out of fuel

10
World Cup 2023

World Cup: Record-breaking Rohit fires India to dominant win over Afghanistan

Don't Miss

View All
WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details
India

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details

65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Asian games: Punjab athletes win record 19 medals
Punjab

Punjab athletes win record 19 medals in Asian games

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

Top News

Humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip after incessant Israeli airstrikes; toll 2,400

Humanitarian crisis in Gaza Strip after incessant Israeli airstrikes; toll 2,400

Backed by militant group Hezbollah, Hamas continues rocket a...

The shadowy Hamas leader behind attack

The shadowy Hamas leader behind attack

Pathankot attack kingpin killed outside Pakistan mosque

Pathankot attack kingpin killed outside Pakistan mosque

Three men gun down Shahid Latif, his brother in Sialkot

Split Supreme Court verdict on 26-week abortion

Split Supreme Court verdict on 26-week abortion

CJI to set up three-judge Bench to take up the matter today

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

Cocaine haul wake-up call for Punjab Police

Third smuggler held with drug money


Cities

View All

Dairy owner shot at while trying to thwart robbery bid

Dairy owner shot at while trying to thwart robbery bid

31 cellphones seized from Amritsar Central Jail

Ward watch: Most localities unplanned, lack civic amenities

Amritsar district admn rolls out red carpet for victorious hockey team

Staying focused helped, say shooting stars

Despite fund crunch, sculptors breathe life into idols

Despite fund crunch, sculptors breathe life into idols

House catches fire in Delhi

Overflowing sewage at Ikahri Pulli underpass irks residents

Overflowing sewage at Ikahri Pulli underpass irks residents

Flood fury: Paddy arrival negligible in Lohian mandis

Indian Hockey team goalkeeper gets rousing welcome in K’thala

Progressive farmers show the way in stubble management

Rs 1.72 lakh stolen from money exchanger’s shop in Phagwara

Ludhiana smuggler nabbed with ~5 crore drug money

Ludhiana smuggler nabbed with Rs 5 crore drug money

A first: City police launch CARE Stations at key spots

Two doctors booked for preparing fake MLR after 22 yrs

Crackers worth Rs 50 lakh seized from illegal godown

Act against illegal godowns, SHOs told

Four booked after three youths drown in Badi Nadi

Four booked after three youths drown in Badi Nadi