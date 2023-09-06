Trailer alert: Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill to bring a laugh riot with ‘Thank You For Coming’

ANI

Mumbai, September 6

Mark your calendar as Bhumi Pednekar is all set to come up with a chick-flick ‘Thank You For Coming’ in October with her girl gang featuring none other than Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi.

Piquing the interest of the audience, especially women, the makers on Wednesday unveiled the trailer of the film, which is directed by Karan Boolani.

The trailer revolves around Kanika Kapoor (Bhumi Pednekar) and her quest to find her true love and pleasure. The tagline of the trailer reads, “Fairytales jhooth hai, love jhooth hai, orgasm jhooth hai.”

Bhumi’s scenes and conversations with Shehnaaz, Dolly, Shibani and Kusha added the perfect comic touch to the trailer.

On directing the film, director Karan Boolani said, “I’ve been fortunate to be surrounded by incredible women throughout my life, and I’m extremely proud to have directed this film. As a man, Thank you for coming has taught me so much about the female experience around desire, love and acceptance. I hope that the audiences have as much fun watching the film as we had making it.” Producer Rhea Kapoor also expressed excitement about ‘Thank You For Coming’.

“I feel privileged and lucky that I have been able to go against all odds to make these films for the amazing girls around the world. My only hope is that this becomes a norm, and one doesn’t have to be lucky anymore. Thank You For Coming is a film that’s poured out of my heart. It is inspired by every single girl around me. A lot of people I love are in this film in spirit. I really hope that the message of the film resonates with everyone while entertaining and delighting them,” she shared.

Pradhuman Singh Mall, Natasha Rastogi, Gautmik, Sushant Divgikar, Saloni Daini, Dolly Ahluwalia, Karan Kundrra and Anil Kapoor are also a part of the film, which will be out in theatres on October 6.

#Bhumi Pednekar #Mumbai #Shehnaaz Gill