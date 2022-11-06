Trailer of Adivi Sesh’s HIT 2 out

Adivi Sesh is back with the sequel of the blockbuster film HIT 1. His film Major was appreciated by critics as well as audiences. Now, HIT 2’s teaser has already surpassed 10 million views. The teaser shows a rather calm Adivi Sesh playing a police officer in the Homicide Intervention Team in the usually crime-free town of Visakhapatnam. HIT 2 might also have a Hindi version in the near future. The film will hit the theatres on December 2.