Trailer of College Romance 4 released

Sony LIV’s College Romance is back for one last time. Amidst movie nights, adventures, trips, job interviews, and heartfelt farewells, they confront their anxieties and insecurities, making their way into the real world in the finale.

Created by The Viral Fever and produced by Arunabh Kumar, College Romance Season 4 is directed by Ashutosh Pankaj. The show features Gagan Arora, Apoorva Arora, Keshav Sadhna, and Shreya Mehta, among others.

About the show, Gagan said, “College Romance has received a lot of love from the audience since its inception. They have seen the characters mature through the years and have been fully invested in their journey as a gang. So, it is an emotional moment for all of us as we bring in the final season. The viewers will surely be reminded of their senior year of college with this season, as everyone will make important decisions and prepare to step into the real world. Our hearts are full, and we can’t wait for the audience to embark with us on this journey one last time. Watch the gang for the one last time on Sony LIV from July 14.”