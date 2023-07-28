Trailer of Gadar 2 released

ANI

Actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are all set to come up with their much-awaited film Gadar 2. Recently, Sunny Deol shared the trailer on Instagram and captioned it, “Apne parivaar aur desh ke liye, ek baar phir se Gadar machayega Tara Singh! On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, presenting you all with #Gadar2 trailer. #Gadar2 aa rahi hai bade parde par lagane iss Independence Day! Cinemas mein 11th August se.”

The three-minute-long trailer showcases Tara Singh and Sakeena’s legacy, set amidst the tumultuous times of 1971 and Tara Singh going all the way to Pakistan to save his kid, Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkrash Sharma), from the Pakistani Army.

At the trailer launch of the movie on Wednesday in Mumbai, Sunny and Ameesha received a grand welcome. The duo arrived at the event dressed as their characters, Tara Singh and Sakeena.

Sunny wore a saffron kurta paired with white pyjamas, a black blazer and a beige turban, Ameesha was seen wearing a red sharara outfit. In the videos, both actors could be seen getting a grand welcome at the event with dhol beats.

