Trailer of Haddi out

ZEE5 dropped the trailer of its much-awaited direct-to-digital film, Haddi. It stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Anurag Kashyap in leading roles along with Ila Arun, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Saurabh Sachdeva, Shridhar Dubey, Rajesh Kumar, Vipin Sharma, and Saharsh Shukla in supporting roles.
This revenge drama is directed by the talented debutant Akshat Ajay Sharma. Produced by Zee Studios and Anandita studios, Haddi is a crime vengeance drama and will premiere on September 7.
The film takes audiences on a vindictive ride, delving into the life of Haddi, a rookie transgender — portrayed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
