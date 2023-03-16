Trailer of ‘Hunter’ released

Amazon miniTV has released a power-packed trailer of its upcoming series, Hunter— Tootega Nahi Todega. It features Suniel Shetty in the lead role alongside Esha Deol, Rahul Dev, Barkha Bisht, and Karanvir Sharma. Directed by Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra, the series is produced by Yoodlee Films and is set to premiere on Amazon miniTV on March 22 for free.

At the trailer launch, Suniel said, “It feels like yesterday we were shooting and today we are already unveiling the show’s trailer. It was surely a special experience working with such talented people on and off the sets. My character is very interesting, he has a trait that will make the viewers want to know more. I enjoyed playing ACP Vikram Sinha thoroughly. I hope the viewers enjoy watching this show.”