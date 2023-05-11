Trailer of Never Have I Ever Season 4 unveiled

ANI

The trailer of the fourth season of Never Have I Ever is out. Never Have I Ever is a coming-of-age comedy about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian-American teenage girl.

The series stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, an overachieving high school student who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations quite frequently.

The first trailer for the upcoming season premiered on Tuesday and confirms that Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) still has no idea how to navigate crushes, friendships, and now, sex. But this time around, she is also preparing to graduate high school.

The clip opens with Devi’s first time, which she shared with frenemy and frequent love interest Ben (Jaren Lewison). “Well, we did it,” she says enthusiastically, staring at Ben’s ceiling. “We had sex.” What follows is a game of avoidance in which Devi refuses to talk to Ben. All until she spots him kissing someone else.

“I assumed it was, like, a one-time thing,” Ben admits after an angry Devi spots his new love interest.

Never Have I Ever is created by executive producers, Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, with Fisher serving as the show-runner.

It will premiere on Netflix on June 8.