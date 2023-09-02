Trailer of The Continental: From the World of John Wick out

Prime video recently released the official trailer of the highly anticipated series The Continental: From the World of John Wick.

With the first episode releasing on September 22 and weekly episodes after that, the three-part series will explore the origin behind the iconic hotel-for-assassins, which is the centrepiece of the John Wick universe. The series will be seen through the eyes of a young Winston Scott, as he’s dragged into the hellscape of 1970s New York City to face a past he thought he’d left behind. Winston charts a deadly course through the hotel’s mysterious underworld in an attempt to seize the hotel where he will eventually take his throne.

The Continental: From the World of John Wick is produced by Lionsgate Television. The series stars Colin Woodell, Mel Gibson and Ben Robson.