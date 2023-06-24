Trailer of the Vidya Balan-starrer 'Neeyat' launched

After releasing a teaser and introducing 11 characters, the trailer of Vidya Balan-starrer Neeyat has been released. Neeyat is set to be released on July 7. Set in the highlands of Scotland, the trailer showcases the world of billionaire Ashish Kapoor and his close circle of family and friends, where everyone is tangled in their own web of secrets. When Ashish Kapoor ends up being murdered at his own party, it is up to detective Mira Rao to uncover the hidden mysteries.

About her experience of working in Neeyat, Vidya Balan says, “What I enjoy most about being an actor is the opportunity to live the life of a different person with every character I play. In Neeyat, not only did I get a chance to sink my teeth into the unusual and quirky character of Mira Rao, but also got to work with a powerful set of co-actors. I had an amazing time working on the film. I’m delighted to be back in theatres with the release of Neeyat.”

Director Anu Menon adds, “Neeyat is very special for all of us. Not only is it a genre unique to India, but it was also my first time working on a classic murder mystery. Working with Vidya and this cast was amazing. I am excited for the audience to experience the murder mystery.”