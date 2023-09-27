‘Traitor or patriot?’ Salman Khan sends a message to India in ‘Tiger 3’ sneak peek

PTI

Mumbai, September 27

Superstar Salman Khan on Wednesday shared a sneak peek into his upcoming film “Tiger 3”, in which he returns as the titular spy now branded a “traitor”.

‘Tiger Ka Message’, a video which appears to be a teaser of the Yash Raj Films project, was released on the occasion of veteran filmmaker Yash Chopra’s birth anniversary.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the much-anticipated film also stars Katrina Kaif. It will hit the screens on Diwali in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

“Jab tak Tiger mara nahin, tab tak Tiger haara nahin (Tiger remains undefeated till he dies) #TigerKaMessage #Tiger3 arriving in cinemas this Diwali. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. #KatrinaKaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf | #YRF50 | #YRFSpyUniverse,” Salman captioned the clip on his official X account.

The 1.43 minute-long clip shows RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore aka Tiger asking the citizens of India to hand over a “character certificate” to him amid claims of being called a “traitor” and “enemy no 1”.

“They will all tell you that Tiger is your enemy. Tiger is a traitor. Tiger is enemy no 1. So after 20 years of service, I'm asking India for my character certificate. I will not tell my son, India will tell him who I truly am. Traitor or patriot?” the protagonist says in the video.

Tiger, played by Salman, embarks on a life-threatening mission to hunt down his enemies in this vengeful action entertainer, the makers said in a press release.

“Tiger wants to clear his name for his country, for his family and he won't stop at nothing,” it read.

“Tiger 3” is set after the events of this year’s Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Pathaan”, which also featured Salman in a guest appearance.

Shah Rukh is expected to make a special appearance in the film, which is the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe, conceptualised by studio head Aditya Chopra.

