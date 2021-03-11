Transformation for different characters not easy, believes Shabir Ahluwalia

Zee TV is all set for a new fiction offering titled Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. Shabir Ahluwalia will be playing the lead role of Mohan in the show. Last seen as Abhi in Kumkum Bhagya, the actor says that the transformation from Abhi to Mohan was not that easy for him. Shabir shares, “I have never stepped away from performing a different character. In fact, I am always excited and enthusiastic about it. Playing challenging roles has always made me a better actor. I believe experimenting with one’s look and character opens various dimensions for an actor and helps them grow along with their surroundings.”

He adds, “My new character, Mohan from Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is totally different from what I played in Kumkum Bhagya. I must add that transforming from Abhi to Mohan wasn’t easy as well, but I have worked hard on it for a few months now and it will surely help me play the character in a completely different way.”