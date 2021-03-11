Transformation for different characters not easy, believes Shabir Ahluwalia

Zee TV is all set for a new fiction offering titled Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. Shabir Ahluwalia will be playing the lead role of Mohan in the show. Last seen as Abhi in Kumkum Bhagya, the actor says that the transformation from Abhi to Mohan was not that easy for him. Shabir shares, “I have never stepped away from performing a different character. In fact, I am always excited and enthusiastic about it. Playing challenging roles has always made me a better actor. I believe experimenting with one’s look and character opens various dimensions for an actor and helps them grow along with their surroundings.”
He adds, “My new character, Mohan from Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is totally different from what I played in Kumkum Bhagya. I must add that transforming from Abhi to Mohan wasn’t easy as well, but I have worked hard on it for a few months now and it will surely help me play the character in a completely different way.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu
PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident
Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption
Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...
Blood of Chinese should not be shed in vain, says Beijing after 3 dead in Pakistan blast
Female suicide bomber kills three Chinese teachers at Karach...
Bhagwant Mann calls meeting of health and home depts ahead of Modi's covid-19 meeting with CMs
The meeting precedes the one called by PM Modi with all CMs