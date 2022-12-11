Trevor Noah bids adieu to ‘The Daily Show’

Trevor Noah has said a final goodbye to The Daily Show. For seven years, he hosted the late-night show. The comedian and host shared, “Every seat that’s ever been filled to watch something I am doing, I always appreciate. Because I know the empty seat that sits behind it. So thank you. To everyone who watched, shared clips or opinion. Even the ones who have some critiques to share.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal done, Congress shifts focus to Karnataka
Mallikarjun Kharge unveils 10 promises ahead of 2023 poll
Police break YS Sharmila's indefinite fast, shift her to hospital
Sharmila had launched the indefinite hunger strike at the pa...
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Rajasthan's Baldevpura
Rahul Gandhi will cover a distance of 13km before leaving fo...
Retrospective on Amitabh Bachchan at Kolkata film festival; 183 movies from 42 countries to be screened
Bachchan's 1973 film 'Abhimaan', directed by Hrishikesh Mukh...