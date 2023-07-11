Trial Period on way

Jio Cinema is is all set to showcase an endearing tale of an unconventional family with its upcoming film, Trial Period, which will premiere on July 21.

Written and directed by Aleya Sen, the film stars Genelia Deshmukh and Manav Kaul in the lead roles and Shakti Kapoor, Sheeba Chaddha, Gajraj Rao, and Zidane Braz in significant roles. Trial Period showcases an emotional rollercoaster as it unravels the love and complexities of modern, imperfect families. Genelia says, “I’m at the stage in my career where I choose a film that is about quality. Trial Period is about a single mother finding her love story, which is different from college love stories, and this is exactly what excited me to do the role.”

Manav adds, “The trial period is all things special! So heartfelt in its treatment, the film is an emotional rollercoaster. Moreover, working alongside such incredibly talented actors and the Chrome Pictures team has been a rewarding journey for me. All of us were personally invested in the film, and every character in it will leave you with a different point of view. Therein lies the beauty of Aleya Sen’s capabilities as a director.”

Director Aleya says, “As a filmmaker, I like to explore the unconventional dynamics of human relationships. ‘Father on rent’ as an idea germinated from the perspective of a no-filter thinking Gen Alpha kid who makes an unexpected demand, turning his mother’s world upside down. The film has a quirky take on the complexities of imperfect families in today’s society. In addition to the unorthodox pairing of Genelia and Manav, I was excited to work with a great ensemble cast that includes the likes of Gajraj Rao, Shakti Kapoor, Sheeba Chaddha, and Zidane.”