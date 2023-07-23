 Tribute to an icon : The Tribune India

Tribute to an icon

On his 100th birth anniversary, a look at the timeless melodies of singer Mukesh

A still from the film Mera Naam Joker



ANI

Mukesh is one of the iconic singers of the Hindi film industry back in the 60s.

His song Kai Baar Yuhi Dekha Hai from the film Rajnigandha (1973) won him the National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer. He was among one of the top three playback singers of his time. He even sang for actor Dev Anand and was the first voice of celebs like Dharmendra, Sanjeev Kumar, Rishi Kapoor and Rajesh Khanna. On his 100th birth anniversary, here are some of his timeless melodies.

Mukesh sang for Dev Anand Dharmendra, and more stars

of his time

Mera Joota Hai Japani

This evergreen song featured in the film Shree 420 and was picturised on Raj Kapoor. Shailendra’s lyrics brilliantly conveyed the protagonist’s belief in finding happiness in the simplest of things, such as his Japanese shoes. Shankar Jaikishan’s music added to the cheerful and catchy melody, making it a favourite of the audiences even now.

Ek Pyaar Ka Naghma Hai

This track first appeared in the 1972 film Shor and became an instant hit due to its soulful lyrics written by Santosh Anand and composition by Laxmikant-Pyarelal. The song received a massive response from the audience.

Awara Hoon

Penned by Shailendra and composed by Shankar Jaikishan, this song was featured in the film Awara and became an instant hit. The song represents the carefree character of the protagonist, Raj Kapoor, who accepted life’s obstacles with optimism.

Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan

Talking about Mukesh’s iconic songs, how can someone forget this evergreen hit from the film Mera Naam Joker? This soulful track was an ode to life’s journey, andcaptured the essence of pleasures, sorrows and emotions felt along the road.

Aa Ab Laut Chalein

The track from the film Jis Desh Me Ganga Behti Hai, in which Raj Kapoor played a rustic villager, highlighted his desire to return to one’s roots and motherland. Mukesh’s powerful performance, supported by Shankar Jaikishan’s music and Shailendra’s evocative lyrics, elevated the song to an emotional and unforgettable level.

