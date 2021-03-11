Tributes pour in

Akshay Kumar

KK had sung Tu Bhula Jise in Airlift, which was the climax song… It’s very sad that we are losing a lot of our singers & it happened at a very young age.

Ajay Devgn

The news of KK’s death that too right after a live performance is terrible. He sang for films I was associated with, so his loss seems that much more personal. RIP…

Emraan Hashmi

A voice and talent like no other… They don’t make them like him anymore. Working on the songs he sang was always that much more special. You will always be in our hearts KK...

Chiranjeevi Konidela

Heartbroken at the shocking demise of KK. Gone too soon! A fabulous singer and a great soul. He sang Daayi Daayi Daama from Indra for me. My heartfelt condolences to his family & near and dear ones. May his soul rest in peace! #RIPKK

Onir

Devastated. Just few days back I spoke to #KK asking him to be the voice of #PineCone for a song composed by a debutant music director from Kashmir #JunaidAhmed and he confirmed. I could hear him sing our song. Was supposed to record after my shoot in Sikkim. Numb…

Farhan Akhtar

Absolutely stunned to hear that KK has passed away; brother you’ve gone too soon...Deepest condolences to the family. This is heartbreaking.

Manoj Bajpayee

It’s so heartbreaking. A talent with grace and dignity. Pure gem of a person! Known him for many years. Will take a lot of time to come to terms with this loss. Condolences to his family & friends…RIP.

Abhishek Bachchan

This is such shocking and sad news. KK, thank you for sharing your talent with us all. Gone too soon. Rest in harmony.

Ram Charan

With a heavy heart, I extend my condolences to KK’s family and fans. Your voice will remain in our hearts forever. Rest in peace KK. —TMS