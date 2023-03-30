 Tricity artists hail legendary artist Vivan Sundaram’s art and activism, who passed away on Wednesday : The Tribune India

Tricity artists hail legendary artist Vivan Sundaram’s art and activism, who passed away on Wednesday

Tricity artists hail legendary artist Vivan Sundaram’s art and activism, who passed away on Wednesday

Vivan Sundaram (May 28, 1943—March 29, 2023)



Mona

India’s leading conceptual artist Vivan Sundaram breathed his last on Wednesday morning. Nephew of the legendary artist Amrita Sher-Gil, Sundaram earned prominence as a painter, sculptor, photographer and pioneer of installation art in the country, whose works reflected contemporary issues.

Born in Shimla in 1943 to Kalyan Sundaram, former chairman of Law Commission of India, and Indira Sher-Gil, sister of Amrita Sher-Gil, he was educated at MS University, Baroda and The Slade School of Fine Art, London in the 1960s. He stopped painting and devoted himself to installation art in the 1990s that comprised sculptures, photographs and videos. His work on his family includes an installation called The Sher-Gil Archive.

Sundaram was also the editor of the book, Amrita Sher-Gil: A Self-Portrait In Letters & Writings. His works had been exhibited across the world, including in the Biennials of Kochi (2012). His retrospective, Step Inside And You Are No Longer A Stranger, brought together his 50 years of work and ideas and was held at the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, New Delhi in 2018.

Sundaram’s death spread a pall of gloom in the artistic fraternity. His contemporaries hailed his art and activism. “Vivan Sundaram inherited a legacy and emerged as one of the luminous minds in contemporary Indian art. Through his art he gave a visible voice to our hopes, dreams and aspirations, which are symbolised by his use of discarded ordinary objects. In his death we have lost a voice rooted in the hearts of humanity,” said artist Prem Singh.

“He represented cultural resistance and experimented across mediums without any fear of failure. He was well informed, and was connected with every inch of space and time. He was pioneer across artistic disciplines, be it installation, fusion of photography montages, video, sculpture, painting and more. An erudite speaker, fluent writer, philanthropist, curator, organiser of art events, he was also the founder of Shergil Sundaram Art Foundation,” said Diwan Manna, chairman, Punjab Lalit Kala Akademi.

Tirthankar Bhattacharya, professor, Department of Art History & Visual Arts, too fondly remembers Sundaram, “I have had a long association with him as my father DC Bhattacharyya was his friend. His works were prolific and ahead of the times. He was open to new ideas in his approach, method and style.” Roshini Vadehra, director of Vadehra Art Gallery, called his demise ‘a great loss to the global art community’. “His political activist side was one that we all admired and drew strength from,” shared Vadehra.

Sundaram was 79. He is survived by his wife, art historian and-critic Geeta Kapur.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

On the run, Amritpal Singh, Papalpreet 'stayed' at Hoshiarpur gurdwara

2
Chandigarh

ITBP commandant directed to pay Rs 5L in damages to SI

3
Diaspora

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

4
Punjab

Punjab CM vows action against drug cartels after HC hands over SIT reports

5
Punjab

SGPC to send team of lawyers to Dibrugarh to meet Sikhs arrested under NSA

6
Sports

Watch: Rishabh Pant's presence in Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium for IPL match sends Internet into frenzy, spectators shout 'We want Rishabh'

7
Haryana

Fear for safety after calling out London School of Economics, says Gurugram lad

8
Himachal Ceiling on Land Holdings Act, 1972

Himachal amends archaic law, allows daughters to hold land

9
Business

Mukesh Ambani regains Asia’s richest person spot: Forbes

10
Punjab

3 of family die as fire breaks out in Amritsar house

Don't Miss

View All
4,435 fresh covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days
Nation

4,435 fresh Covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day
Diaspora

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless
Schools

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at conspiracy behind murder
Pollywood

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at political conspiracy behind murder

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain
Sports

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave
Himachal

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave

‘SBI server not responding’: Users flood Twitter with complaints, memes
Trending

SBI's online banking services impacted for 'few hours' due to technical glitch; users flood Twitter with complaints, memes

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake
World

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake

Top News

SC refuses to entertain 14 political parties’ petition against ‘misuse’ of CBI, ED against political rivals

SC refuses to entertain 14 Opposition parties’ petition against ‘misuse’ of CBI, ED against political rivals

The top court says politicians don’t enjoy any special immun...

Suspect who set passengers ablaze on Kerala train nabbed in Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri

Suspect who set passengers ablaze on Kerala train nabbed in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri

Nine passengers, who suffered burn injuries, undergoing trea...

US recognises Arunachal Pradesh as India's integral part: White House

US recognises Arunachal Pradesh as India's integral part: White House

The US reaction comes in response to Beijing announcing Chin...

Outsider attacks students at Patiala’s Thapar institute; girl among two injured

Outsider attacks students at Patiala’s Thapar institute; girl among two injured

Attacker, a resident of Sirsa, rounded up by police

NCERT drops texts on Mahatma Gandhi, Hindu-Muslim unity, RSS ban from class 12 textbook

NCERT drops texts on Mahatma Gandhi, Hindu-Muslim unity, RSS ban from class 12 textbook

Citing ‘overlapping’ and ‘irrelevant’ as reasons, NCERT drop...


Cities

View All

3 of family die in fire in Amritsar

3 of family die as fire breaks out in Amritsar house

BSF seizes over 11 kg of narcotics along International Border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts

Farmers demand increase in compensation for crop loss

Union Minister Meghwal visits city, interacts with party workers

Ensure checking of private vehicles’ entry, removal of black spots on dedicated road

Dog sterilisation drive kicks off under city residents’ gaze

Dog sterilisation drive kicks off under Chandigarh residents' gaze

Woman killed, three hurt as auto, SUV collide in Mohali

On court order, Haryana ex-MLA’s kids among 3 booked for assault in Chandigarh

Ensure enough manpower, panel tells Chandigarh Power Dept

Protesters back on Sector 52-53 road, motorists bear brunt

New evidence against Manish Sisodia in excise scam case: ED claims in court

New evidence against Manish Sisodia in excise scam case: ED claims in court

Delhi's wanted gangster Deepak Boxer brought to India from Mexico

Man arrested in Delhi for ‘insulting’ saffron flags

Medical checkup of rape victims mustn't be delayed: Delhi Commission for Women to govt

Noida guzzled liquor worth Rs 1,652 crore in a year

Forced to buy books from select shops, allege parents

Jalandhar: Forced to buy books from select shops, allege parents

Elderly man duped of Rs 4 lakh by imposter posing as bank staff in Jalandhar

Deadlock in Parliament: Balbir Singh Seechewal writes to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar

Construction of indoor stadium hangs fire

SAD, BSP not on same page over Jalandhar bypoll

Two nabbed for assaulting cyclist in Ludhiana, snatching mobile

Two nabbed for assaulting cyclist in Ludhiana, snatching mobile

Kingpin of gang nabbed with four guns in Ludhiana, seven magazines

Ludhiana Civic body fails to remove open garbage dump in Shivpuri

EPFO recovers Rs 31.31 crore from defaulter establishments in Ludhiana

Covid claims another life, 11 test +ve in Ludhiana district

Outsider attacks students at Patiala’s Thapar institute; girl among two injured

Outsider attacks students at Patiala’s Thapar institute; girl among two injured

Punjab people can now seek free yoga teachers from state govt; Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal launch 'CM di Yogshala' programme

Congress 'padyatra' in Patiala, Navjot Singh Sidhu 'missing'

Year on since Punjab Govt order, specialist doctors still on deputation

‘Affordable fee’ behind Punjabi varsity’s poor financial health, says VC