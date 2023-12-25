Tricity kids celebrate Christmas with Doraemon

Tribune News Service

Children from Mohali and the entire Tricity had a delightful day as they got to celebrate their Christmas weekend with Doraemon at CP67 Mall in Mohali.

Today marked the first day of the festivities, featuring a heartwarming meet-and-greet session with Doraemon and his friends and some other exciting activities including painting competition, engaging fun games and more. Many kids revelled in the excitement, showcasing their creativity and joy during the five-hour extravaganza.

The venue was decked up with a celestial touch – a mesmerizing angelic decor gracing the mall’s facade. The ethereal display, inspired by angelic folklore, symbolises good fortune and blessings, creating an ambiance of joy and anticipation.

