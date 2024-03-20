Triptii Dimri shares update on ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, says it’s going to be ‘something new’

Mumbai, March 20
Actress Triptii Dimri, who has been crowned ‘national crush’, has shared an update about her upcoming film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, co-starring Kartik Aaryan.
The actress said, “You will see a lot of mystery. You can expect a lot of spooky elements and comedy.”
“It’s going to be something new, fresh and beautiful, of course,” she added, while talking about the film on the sidelines of Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.
Other details about the film are still under wraps.
The film, which also stars Vidya Balan, is the third instalment of the Hindi horror-comedy franchise film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’.
