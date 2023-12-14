Triptii Dimri's performance as Zoya in 'Animal' garners nationwide applause, guess her fee for playing 'Bhabhi 2'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 14

Triptii Dimri, the breakout star of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial venture, "Animal," has been captivating audiences with her compelling portrayal of 'Zoya' alongside Ranbir Kapoor. While their on-screen chemistry continues to garner widespread acclaim, the spotlight now turns to the actress's fee for her pivotal role.

According to a report by Lifestyle Asia, Triptii is said to have earned Rs 40 lakh for her role in "Animal." It's important to note that the authenticity of this information remains unverified. Nevertheless, Triptii's stellar performance has catapulted her to national fame.

In a recent release of IMDb's "Popular Indian Celebrities Feature," Triptii Dimri claimed the top spot, leaving an indelible mark in the industry. The list includes celebrities like Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Suhana Khan, Kushi Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, Rajkumar Hirani, and Yash.

Tripti also spoke about doing an intimate scene in the film.

Triptii's popularity extends beyond the silver screen, evident in her significant Instagram growth. As of December 2023, she witnessed a staggering 320% increase in followers, reaching a substantial 2.7 million, reports India Today. The actress's meteoric rise attracted attention from the likes of Alia Bhatt, Navya Nanda, and Kusha Kapila who also now follow her on Instagram.

"Animal" delves into the complexities of a man's tumultuous relationship with his father, portrayed by Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor, respectively. While the film has faced criticism for its portrayal of misogyny and toxic masculinity on social media, it continues to dominate the box office, approaching the impressive Rs 500 crore milestone in the Indian market.

