Trouble in paradise for Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora as reports suggest breakup

Chandigarh, August 26

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s love story has never failed to grab the limelight. The two have often shared love-filled photos and videos of each other on social media and have been seen together publicly any number of times.

However, recent reports suggest that the two have parted ways.

Fans have noticed that Malaika has unfollowed Arjun’s family on social media. She has unfollowed Arjun’s sisters Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, along with his father Boney Kapoor and uncle Anil Kapoor. However, she still follows Arjun.

Adding fuel to the fire were Arjun Kapoor’s photos of his solo trip. Sharing the photos on Instagram, he captioned them, “Life is short, make your weekends long.” Fans were quick to notice Malaika’s absence from his trip.

On the other hand, Malaika was spotted outside her gym, wearing a t-shirt that read, “Let’s fall apart”.

She also posted a story on her Instagram handle on Saturday which read, “Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future."

However, both Malaika and Arjun have stayed mum about their relationship update.

Reports suggest that following this, Arjun has started dating social media personality Kusha Kapila.

However, Kusha has strongly denied the development.

