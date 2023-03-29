‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ worldwide box office score breaches Rs 200 crore mark

Mumbai, March 29
Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer romantic-comedy “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar” has crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the global box office, the makers said on Friday.
In a post on Twitter, Luv Films said the Luv Ranjan-directed movie has raised a total Rs 201 crore worldwide since its release on March 8.
“#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar crosses a love worth more than 200 Crore! Thank you for your immense support,” the studio tweeted.
In a press note, the makers said the film’s nett domestic collection stood at Rs 161 crore.
“Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar” is produced by Luv Films and Ankur Garg and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.
The movie also features Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and stand-up artist Anubhav Singh Bassi.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government
Former PPCC chief says he would visit Sidhu Moosewala's hous...
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot
Pune man who threatened to eliminate Sanjay Raut like Sidhu Moosewala arrested
Accused Rahul Talekar has no criminal background and claims ...