‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ worldwide box office score breaches Rs 200 crore mark

PTI

Mumbai, March 29

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer romantic-comedy “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar” has crossed Rs 200 crore mark at the global box office, the makers said on Friday.

In a post on Twitter, Luv Films said the Luv Ranjan-directed movie has raised a total Rs 201 crore worldwide since its release on March 8.

“#TuJhoothiMainMakkaar crosses a love worth more than 200 Crore! Thank you for your immense support,” the studio tweeted.

In a press note, the makers said the film’s nett domestic collection stood at Rs 161 crore.

“Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar” is produced by Luv Films and Ankur Garg and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

The movie also features Dimple Kapadia, Boney Kapoor and stand-up artist Anubhav Singh Bassi.

