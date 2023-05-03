Tu Jhooti Main Makkar on OTT now

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, is all set to make its OTT premiere on Netflix on May 3.

Ranbir Kapoor said, “I am very excited that Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will now be available to entertain fans around the world. After the response we got in theatres, we are excited to be able to showcase our hard work to Netflix audiences across so many countries.”

Shraddha Kapoor said, “Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is an anytime watch with friends and family, and now viewers can do exactly that—watch it at home or on the go!”

Luv Ranjan, director and producer of the film, said, “As a filmmaker, my aim has always been to entertain audiences to the fullest while keeping the characters relatable and honest. We have received immense love from the audiences so far, and we are hopeful that it will continue when the movie streams on Netflix too.”