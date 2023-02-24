Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal collaborate after a year for Mast Aankhein

Two of the most celebrated singers, Tulsi Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal have once more collaborated for a beautiful love song titled Mast Aankhein. It has been produced by Bhushan Kumar and will be released today (February 24). Not just that, it is the first time Tulsi and Jubin are going to share the screen together for a music video. It will also feature Shantanu Maheshwari and Shweta Sharda.

Jubin Nautiyal

Tulsi said, “Jubin and I have worked on multiple songs together and it’s always fun working with him. We are coming up with a love song after a year and are really excited, especially because this is also the first music video where we are featuring together on screen, which makes it all the more special for me.”

Jubin added, “It’s always a delight to work with Tulsi Kumar, she brings an amazing vibe and energy to a project. Apart from being a good artist, she’s a good human being and that reflects in her work. Mast Aankhein is a very different song and has an amazing vibe. I’m eagerly waiting for this one to release because we’re not only coming back together after a year, but also sharing screen space together for the first time.”