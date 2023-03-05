 Tunisha Sharma case: Court gives bail to Sheezan Khan, cites probe completion, filing of chargesheet : The Tribune India

Tunisha Sharma case: Court gives bail to Sheezan Khan, cites probe completion, filing of chargesheet

Tunisha and Sheezan broke up two months before Tunisha's death

Tunisha Sharma case: Court gives bail to Sheezan Khan, cites probe completion, filing of chargesheet

Tunisha Sharma died on December 24 and Sheezan Khan was arrested for abetment of suicide the next day. Twitter



PTI

Palghar, March 5

A court in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district that gave bail to actor Sheezan Khan in the Tunisha Sharma suicide case has said there was no need to keep him in jail since the probe was complete and chargesheet filed.

In his order of Saturday, details of which were made available on Sunday, Additional Sessions Judge RD Deshpande said Khan's presence for the hearings can be ensured through certain bail conditions as well as obtaining heavy surety from him.

Here's the video of his release doing rounds on social media:

Sharma allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself on December 24, 2022, on the sets of a TV serial near Valiv in Palghar. Khan (28) was arrested the next day for abetment of suicide on a complaint lodged by Sharma's mother.

"After completion of investigation and filing of chargesheet, I do not find any special circumstances to keep this applicant (Khan) behind the bars. The say filed by the prosecution nowhere contemplates any sufficient grounds for which the applicant is to be detained behind bars," the judge said in the order.

In his submission to court, Khan's counsel Shailendra Mishra said even if it was assumed his client withdrew from the relationship with the deceased, refusal on his part to restore this relationship would not go on to satisfy ingredients of abetment.

The relationship had broken two months prior to the incident and the applicant's role in taking the victim to hospital showed his innocence in the case. Mishra further told court.

Khan is a well known actor and has a permanent place of residence in Mumbai and, therefore, would attend court dates diligently and regularly, he said, adding further jail time for him would mean pre-trial conviction.

In his bail order. Judge Deshpande said, "However, now investigation is complete and police have filed chargesheet in the Judicial Magistrate First Class Vasai. It is important to note even after filing of the charge sheet the police machinery is not able to bring on record as to what really happened between both of them in those last ten minutes." It has been argued by the prosecution the mobile phone of the deceased is not "opening" for collecting data, but that aspect is to be dealt with by the prosecution and the (forensic science) laboratory officials, the judge said.

The judge also cited congestion in jails as one of the reasons for granting bail, adding the prosecution could approach court if Khan violates any of the conditions laid down upon him.

#Sheezan Khan #Tunisha Sharma

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

Delhi excise policy case: CBI confronts Manish Sisodia with former secretary, ex-excise commissioner; agency looking for crucial missing file

2
Nation

‘World’s first’ bamboo crash barrier installed on Maharashtra highway, says Gadkari; calls it ‘remarkable achievement’

3
Nation

Indian Army to get jetpack suits for efficient surveillance along borders; trials held in Agra

4
Chandigarh

Kanwardeep Kaur to be new Chandigarh SSP

5
Nation

Drunk flyer urinates on fellow passenger on New York-Delhi flight, Delhi Police say legal action being taken

6
Punjab

IBM launches skill programmes in computer science engineering at Lamrin Tech Skills University in Punjab

7
Haryana

12 IPS officers shifted in Haryana

8
J & K

PM Package Kashmiri Pandit employees suspend 310-day strike, say 'surrendering' as govt 'stopped' salaries

9
Himachal

Tunnel work halted due to unstable strata, water tank

10
Delhi

FIR filed after poster in favour of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia found in Delhi school

Don't Miss

View All
Bihar man’s wife runs away with her lover, as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover
Trending

Bihar man's wife runs away with her lover; as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31
Business

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31

Registration of non-EVs not banned, UT tells HC
Chandigarh

Registration of non-EVs not banned, Chandigarh tells HC

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media
Diaspora

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media

Two men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling wall, held
Entertainment

2 men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling its wall

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country
Diaspora

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissor in her stomach
Trending

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissors in her stomach

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

Top News

9 Opposition parties write to PM Modi over ‘blatant misuse' of Central agencies; slam Sisodia arrest

9 Opposition parties write to PM Modi over ‘blatant misuse' of Central agencies; slam Sisodia's arrest

Say charges against former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's ...

FIR filed after poster in favour of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia found in Delhi school

FIR filed after poster in favour of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia found in Delhi school

The huge flex read 'I Love Manish Sisodia'

Drunk flyer urinates on fellow passenger on New York-Delhi flight: Sources

Drunk flyer urinates on fellow passenger on New York-Delhi flight, Delhi Police say legal action being taken

The accused is a student at a US university

'Attack' on migrant workers: Tamil Nadu Police books BJP leader, journalists and others for spreading fake news

'Attack' on migrant workers: Tamil Nadu Police book BJP leader, journalists and others for spreading fake news

Tamil Nadu DGP Sylendra Babu stated that the video doing rou...

Kanwardeep Kaur to be new Chandigarh SSP

Kanwardeep Kaur to be new Chandigarh SSP

Kaur is a 2013-batch IPS officer from Punjab cadre


Cities

View All

Lakshmi Vihar firing: 5 held with weapons

Lakshmi Vihar firing: 5 held with weapons

1 nabbed in Sikkim tourist death case

Days after clash, DC visits Goindwal jail

Man found dead at Darbar Sahib

Punjab and Haryana High Court tells govt to guard publishers of religious texts

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Kanwardeep Kaur to be new Chandigarh SSP

Kanwardeep Kaur to be new Chandigarh SSP

High Court packs a punch, Panchkula road freed of protesters

2 students hurt in clash at Kharar college

MC plans to charge joints on area basis

High Court orders FIR, probe by special team

9 Opposition parties write to PM Modi over ‘blatant misuse' of Central agencies; slam Sisodia arrest

9 Opposition parties write to PM Modi over ‘blatant misuse' of Central agencies; slam Sisodia's arrest

Four gold bars worth Rs 1.95 crore recovered from aircraft's toilet at New Delhi's IGI airport

FIR filed after poster in favour of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia found in Delhi school

Lawrence Bishnoi gang member arrested after exchange of fire with police in Delhi

CBI gets Manish Sisodia's custody for 2 more days, AAP protests

Snatching cases on the rise, bizmen meet police

Snatching cases on the rise, bizmen meet police

State’s first e-library set up in Hoshiarpur

Sarpanches join AAP

Forest land freed in Sultanpur Lodhi

On Day 2, folk dances steal the show, enthral audience

NHAI nod to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

NHAI nod to construct four bridges over Sidhwan Canal

Spa raided over flesh trade racket plaints

Illegal mining: Surprise raid at 2 villages in Ludhiana dist

Mystery shrouds elderly man’s death in Khanna

Ludhiana man dies by suicide, wife held

Truck, two-wheeler collide, 2 schoolgirls among 3 hurt

Truck, two-wheeler collide, 2 schoolgirls among 3 hurt

Awareness rally on declining sex ratio at Pbi varsity

Golden jubilee reunion