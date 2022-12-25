Tunisha Sharma dies by suicide

Actress Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on Saturday (December 24). She was just 20. The actress allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her makeup room while on the shoot. She was on the sets of Sony SAB show Ali Baba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. Tunisha was rushed to hospital however, she was declared dead on arrival at the hospital in Maharashtra.

Tunisha was known for being a part of several TV shows as well as films. She made her debut with TV show, Bharat Ka Veer Putra –Maharana Pratap and then worked in shows such as Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Internet Wala Love and Ishq Subhan Allah. On Bollywood front, she worked in films like Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2 and Dabangg 3. — TMS