Tunisha Sharma who played childhood character of Katrina Kaif in Fitoor 'dies by suicide' on set of TV serial

Palghar, December 24

Television actress Tunisha Sharma (20) on Saturday allegedly committed suicide on the set of a serial in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a police official said.

Sharma, who was on the cast of 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul', went to the washroom on the set and did not return for a long time. When the door was broken down, she was found hanging inside, he said.

A police team was at the spot, said senior inspector Kailash Barve of Valiv police station.

The 20-year-old actress was active on social media hours before her death. She posted a picture of her with the caption: "Those who are driven by their Passion don't stop."

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tunisha Sharma (@_tunisha.sharma_)

Tunisha started her career with 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra - Maharana Pratap' and later featured in shows such as 'Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat', 'Gabbar Poonchwala', 'Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh', 'Internet Wala Love' and 'Ishq Subhan Allah'.

She had also featured in several films like 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh', and 'Dabangg 3'. The young actress played the childhood character of Katrina Kaif in films like 'Baar Baar Dekho', 'Fitoor'. She has also appeared in several music videos, notably 'Pyaar Ho Jaayega', 'Nainon Ka Ye Rona' and 'Tu Baithe Mere Samne'.

Agencies

