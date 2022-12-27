Tunisha Sharma’s last rites to be held in Mumbai today

ANI
Mumbai, December 27
The last rites of actor Tunisha Sharma, who allegedly died by suicide on the sets of a TV serial, will be held on Tuesday at around 3 pm on Mira Road here.
Tunisha’s maternal uncle said her body was brought from JJ Hospital to the mortuary of Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Hospital in Bhayandar West late on Monday night.
"Tunisha’s mother was unwell last night, she felt dizzy on seeing her body," said the actor’s maternal uncle.
Tunisha's family issued a statement saying, "Our beloved Tunisha Sharma. With a sorrowful heart we are informing you that Tunisha Sharma left us for heavenly abode on 24th December 22. We wish for everyone to come and offer their last prayers to the departed soul.
“Her cremation will take place at Mira Road cremation ground. The last rites will begin at 3 pm in Bhayander East," read the statement.
The actor was found dead on the sets of TV serial 'Ali Baba: Dastaan e Kabul'. Her co-actor boyfriend Sheezan Khan, the prime suspect in her death, was sent to police custody for four days by a court in Maharashtra.
