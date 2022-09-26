Tushar Kalia flaunts 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' winner trophy, shares video of his finale stunt

ANI
New Delhi, September 26
Bollywood choreographer Tushar Kalia, on Sunday, shared a picture with the 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 12' winner trophy.
Taking to Instagram, Tushar shared the picture which he captioned, "THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR LOVE AND SUPPORT."
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Tushar was announced as the winner of Rohit Shetty's adventure show 'Khatraon Ke Khiladi Season 12', on Sunday.
The action-packed finale episode of the show had three men, Tushar Kalia, Faisal Shaikh and Mohit Malik going through various obstacles. Jannat Zubair and Rubina Dilaik were also among the finalists of the show.
Tushar, won prize money of Rs 20 lakh and a car.
Watch this video:
View this post on Instagram
Actor Faisal Shaikh was declared the runner-up.
Soon after the choreographer shared his picture with the trophy, fans flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages.
KKK 12 finalist Faisal Shaikh wrote, "Congratulations brother." Director Shashank Khatian wrote, "Congrats bro." "Congratulations on your well-deserved success!" a fan commented.
In the finale episode of KKK 12, former contestants of the show and the team members of Rohit Shetty's next directorial film 'Cirkus', including Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde, Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma and Sanjay Mishra arrived.
The 12th season of the adventure show gathered positive responses from the audience. Shot in Cape Town, South Africa the show featured some breathtaking stunts.
Rubina Dilaik, Erika Packard, Jannat Zubair, Aneri Vajani, Shivangi Joshi, Chetna Pande, Kanika Mann, Sriti Jha, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, and Rajiv Adatia were also a part of the show.
