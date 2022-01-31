Tusshar Kapoor’s book Bachelor Dad is setting many a parental goal

Mona

Becoming a father at 40, actor-producer Tusshar Kapoor feels was the right decision at the right time. Spreading his wings, the speech-impaired Lucky of the Golmaal franchise, has found his voice in writing. His debut book Bachelor Dad entails

his ‘unconventional’ journey to parenthood. Now that Laksshya Kapoor, born by surrogacy, is five, the single dad opens up about the journey that’s been closest to his heart.

Taking the call

It sure was well thought-out decision. The final push was my gut feeling, that I was ready to be a father. I knew in my heart that it was the right decision for my child and me. At 40, I felt I was mature enough to take on the responsibility. Neither too young nor too old, it was just right. With Laksshya, I feel complete. My single status allows me to enjoy parenthood without any conflicts. But I am a human like any other. Though like any other person, I am open to having a partner, I am not actively looking for it.

Life as a dad

Life’s changed for the better. I thought I wasn’t much of a traveller, or a social person. After Laksshya came into my life, I enjoy travelling, and now that life is more focused and disciplined, I also enjoy meeting people. I have a very supportive family. They were doubtful if I would be able to deal with it, but I am a hands-on parent. What I cherish the most is that I have Laksshya to love and care for, to go home to. At the same time, parenthood is a crushing responsibility. One’s days and nights are packed. At times even getting an afternoon nap is a luxury. Specially the lockdowns have given additional responsibilities to us parents to keep our kids engaged.

Support structure

Laksshya is a very perceptive child. While I have to beg for a hug, he reads between the lines, and always there whenever I need him. I make sure that he visits my parental home regularly and gets to spend time with the family. To begin with I relied on my friends who are very involved parents for guidance. We are a close-knit group, and get together for play dates. Now, I have been a father for five years, I instinctively know what to do.

Why a book?

I really wanted to share my journey. Writing proved to be therapeutic as well. During the lockdowns, I disciplined myself to sit and write. It took about 11 months. In a way it turned beneficial as I was also able to put down the challenges the lockdown threw at single parents like me. I wanted it to be a first-person narration. Had it been a film or a web series, it would have been the director’s vision.

Not a fiction reader

I am not much of a fiction reader, but I read a lot otherwise. Apart from news, I am fond of history and writings on Nichiren Buddhism which I follow. I chant and follow the Buddhist writings. Also, I read a lot on parenting.

Then and now

I am a very different parent than my parents (Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor). I am more of a modern parent. Back then, a father and mother’s role was well defined. Today, as parents we have lot more help, resources, and guidance available. Single parenting is no longer a Herculean task. I wouldn’t get into which way is better, for we also turned out just fine.

Up next

After Laxmii, my next film is Maarrich. There is another project in the scripting stage.